SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County between September 14-18, 2020.

Michael James Christmann, 50, to Christina Sue Harbison, 51, both of Sun City, Arizona.

Devin Klie Vaught, 24, to Brittney Alexis Hamblin, 23, both of Green River.

Kendra Joy Cadena, 21, to Brooklyn Annette Clark, 23, both of Rock Springs.