Sweetwater County Marriage License Report for September 21-24, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County between September 21-24, 2020.

Kuldeepkumar Chaudhari, 26, of Chadron, Nebraska, to Maria Diaz Estrada, 27, of Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Benjamin Michael Santhuff, 43, to Sarah Kay Turner, 39, both of Rock Springs.

Tristin Thomas Smith, 23, to Annamarie Melgoza, 18, both of Rock Springs.

Stephen David Berry, 62, of Green River, Wyoming, to Rattana (Sea Jouw) Barry, 47, of Little America, Wyoming.

