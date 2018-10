We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

Submit yours here!

The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between September 10 and September 14.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Michael John Kertz, 39, to Heather Marie Montoya, 42, both of Green River.

Jonathan Darryl Gamel, 29, to Crystal Lynne (Robinson) Shoup, 35 both of Green River.

Jerry Lee Smith, 57, Andria Lee Whisler, 51, both of Rock Springs.