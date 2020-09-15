Sweetwater County Marriage License Report for September 7-11, 2020

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County between September 7-11, 2020.

Tyler Ray Mullen, 29, to Katie Marie Glennemeier, 35, both of Rock Springs.

Kasey Terence Boice, 27, to Kristina Marie Karnes, 25, both of Rock Springs.

Julian Eugene Martinez, 34, to Sara Ann Beebe, 37, of Rock Springs and Rolling Hills respectively.

Cody Jack Zampedri, 22, to Amanda Jeanne Renee Rockwood, 29, both of Rock Springs.