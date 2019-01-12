Sweetwater County Marriage License Report January 1 to January 11

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between January 1 and January 11.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Stephen Dale Hampshire III, 27, to Amanda Tawny Nelson, 31, of Nevada and Wyoming respectively.

Bryce David Taylor, 28, to Candise Rae (Bruce) Tolar, 34, both of Rock Springs.

Stephen Allen Myers Jr., 20, to Michelle Ann Wright, 18, both of Rock Springs.

Riley James Dakota Croy, 25, to Sharon Michelle Holt Pardue, 23, both of Rock Springs.

Congratulations!