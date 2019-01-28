Sweetwater County Marriage License Report January 21 to January 25

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses has been issued in Sweetwater County between January 21 and January 25.

Leon Michael Wolfwalker Oakes, LEON , 51, to Sarah Louise Campbell, 39, both of Rock Springs.

Seth Haderlie, 40, to Genny Luckau, 35, both of Rock Springs.

Laura Ann Ivy, 36, to Crystal Marie Drye, 30, both of Green River.

Linda Alixis Wahl, 30, to Kelli Ann Heatherman, 41, both of Rock Springs.

