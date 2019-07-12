Sweetwater County Marriage License Report July 8 to July 12

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between July 8 to July 12.

Ty Lee Rosen, 33, to Dallas Matai Holden, 24, both of Rock Springs.

Kirby Jon Holloway, 26, to Courtney Paige Harper, 20, both of Rock Springs.

Charles Timothy Henry, 42, to Tracey Lynn (Curry) Hatcher, 40, both of Rock Springs.

Jeffery Jay Cruz, 30, to Caitlyn Amanda Chesnovar, 27, both of Rock Springs.

Fernando Blaine Urrutia, 42, to Kaylynn Lee Soule, 30, both of Rock Springs.

Gerald William Leturgey Jr., 53, to Nichole Raye Blalock, 42, both of Rock Springs.

Jorge Rolando Enriquez Calles, 34, to Valeria (Mexime) Melgoza Cruz, 29, both of Rock Springs.