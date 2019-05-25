Sweetwater County Marriage License Report May 20 to May 24

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between May 20 to May 24.

Vimal Manubhai Patel, 29, to Sapna Sanjay Patel, 27, of California and Wyoming respectively.

Myles E. Copeland, 38, to Jennifer Lynn Merten, 37, both of Rock Springs.

Koltin Lane Legerski, 22, to Hayden Lynn Searle, 20, both of Rock Springs.

Joshua Robert Parker, 30, to Genesis Christina K. Martinez, 26, both of Rock Springs.

Jamie Raul Flores, 24, to Linda I. Chavez, 31, of Green River and Rock Springs respectively.

Donald Robert Lewis, 46, to Kandice Kay Young, 43, both of Rock Springs.