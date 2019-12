Sweetwater County Marriage License Report November 25 to December 6

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between November 25 to December 6.

Taylor James Peel, 22, to Kimberly Ann Barry, 21, both of Green River.

Jay Howard Spencer, 52, to Monica Beth Wall, 54, of Utah and Wyoming respectively.

John Edward Sellers, 54, to Pamela Yvette Robinson, 48, both of Rock Springs.

Ethan Lauren Sullivan, 25, to Elizabeth Chase Prater, 22, both of Rock Springs.