Sweetwater County Marriage License Report September 30 to October 4

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between September 30 to October 4.

Daniel Alatorre Botello, 27, to Stephanie Yessenia Delgadillo Lara, 25, both of Rock Springs.

Daniel Alejandro Hernandez, 18, to Karla Jeraldin Magallanes Sanchez, 17, both of Rawlins.

Devlin Tynn Powers, 22, to Amy Nicole Grass, 20, of Rock Springs and Laramie respectively.

Oscar Magana Salazar, 29, to Brooke Ann Hester, 25, both of Rock Springs.

Dusty Lynn Roitz, 63, to Ann Marie Mair, 66, both of Robertson, WY.

David Thomas Runkel, 35, to Ashley Rose Osborne, 35, both of Rock Springs.