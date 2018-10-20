Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For October 15 to October 19

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between October 15 to October 19.

Kristopher Allyn Sellers, 26, to Tiffany Marie Mines, 24, both of Farson.

Francisco Javier Villa, 23, to Myrla Denis Parra-Gonzalez, 22, both of Rock Springs.

Garrett Andrew Hohler, 23, to Stephanie Lynn Griffin, 22, both of Green River.

David Lee Irvine, 31, to Amber Dawn Cozad, 27, both of Rock Springs.

Kadin Michael Correira, 26, to Hollis Anne Meader, 35, both of Rock Springs.

David Leslie Hewitt, 30, to Faith Danielle Jean Wood, 24, both of Rock Springs.

Brian Michael Schumacher, 32, to Stefanie Ann (Romero) Bair, 33, both of Rock Springs.

Steven Ray Jackson, 29, to Miranda Lynn (Winkel) Agudu, 28, both of Rock Springs.

Heath Tanner Miller, 25, to Alyssa Rose Wells, 24, both of Rock Springs.