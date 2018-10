We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between October 22 to October 26.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Anthony Patrick Hodges, 30, to Jessica Colleen Riis, 29, both of Green River.

Leonard Robert McGowan, 38, to Brandi Lynn Garcia, 36, both of Rock Springs.

Marcelino Herrera Jr., 35, to Tina Elizabeth Perkins, 45, both of Green River.