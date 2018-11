We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between October 29 to November 2.

Nicholas Chase Van Norman, 21, to Misty LorraJane Hoxsey, 21, both of Rock Springs.

Tazin D A Tribitt, 26, to Nicole Elizabeth Cloutier, 26, both of Rock Springs.

Jerry Michael Martinez, 62, to Rebecca Debra (Ault) Martinez, 63, both of Rock Springs.