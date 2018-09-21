Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For September 17 to September 21

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between September 17 to September 21.

Alexander Gudiel Sis Pop, 32 to Jocelyn Elizabeth Gonzalez Suchite, 23 both of Guatamala.

I Kadek Octawin Dermawan, 28 to Sylvia Tjhia, 30 both of Indonesia.

Lonnie Dean Kelly, 45 to Jody Lynn Vavra, 45 both of Wyoming.

Timothy Joseph O’Farrell, 64 to Basilia Colon, 53 of Wyoming and Puerto Rico respectively.

Kaycee Ray Cast, 22 to Kayla Rose Archuleta, 22 of Wyoming and Utah respectively.

James Walker Crowe, 24 to Juliana Elisabeth McCool, 21 both of California.

Luis Miguel Vazquez Lemus, 29 to Claudia Dolores Moreno, 32 of Mexico and Wyoming respectively.