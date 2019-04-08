Sweetwater County Marriage Report For April 1 to April 5

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between April 1 and April 5.

Robert Courtney Leon Jr., 34 to Cassie Pueblo (Pueblo) Habdas, 29 both of Rock Springs.

Kristofer Evan Peltz, 30 to Karissa Marie Starr, 31 both of Rock Springs.

Leonard Bernal, 56 to Esther Marie (Farr) Ballinger, 69 both of Reliance.

Scott Henry Williams, 53 to Hailee Jo Kendall, 27 both of Rock Springs.