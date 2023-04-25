Sweetwater County Marriage Report for April 10-21, 2023

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from April 10-21, 2023.

Wesley Robert Burchett, 29, to Dusti Rose Bryant, 28, both of Rock Springs.

John Thomas Lane, 52, to Ginny Lynn Slaugh, 33, both of Green River.

Joshua Allen Powell, 40, to Haaley Ann (Thullen) Carmine, 37, both of Rock Springs.

David Joseph Soller, 62, to Catherine Mayme (Hannah) Johnson, 56, both of Rock Springs.

James Gage Richardson, 21, of Rock Springs to Megan Theresa Willis, 20, of Green River.

Henry Leonard Reynolds, 70, to Lucia Helena (Rodriques) Cid Povoa, 70, both of Rock Springs.

James Doyle Dean Trolin, 19, to Taylie Deeann McQueen, 18, both of Rock Springs.