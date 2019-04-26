Sweetwater County Marriage Report For April 22 to April 26

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between April 8 and April 19.

Jorge Jesus Luna, 23, to Stephanie Nichole Leodes, 31, both of Rock Springs.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Javier Issack Acosta Bojorquez, 25, to Briseida Patricia Perez Munoz, 21, both of Rock Springs.

Luis Arturo Ortiz Servin, 25, to Maricruz Hernandez Casas, 18, both of Rock Springs.

Michael Curtis Melson, 34, to Sara Park, 36, both of Rock Springs.

Joshua James Gautreaux, 30, to Ashley Leann (Boquet) Todd, 29, both of Green River.

Ryan Dean Wagner, 22, to Jalen Marie Gravett, 21, both of Rock Springs.