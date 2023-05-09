Sweetwater County Marriage Report for April 24 – May 5, 2023

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from April 24 – May 5, 2023.

Edward Dale Coplin, 50, to Shamra Marie (Craven) Zancanella, 37, both of Green River.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Steven Lee Scates, 28, to Tristy Shi (Ancheta) Tripp Richards, 29, both of Green River.

Nicholas David Michael Williams, 29, to Kaylee Rose Alles, 28, both of Rock Springs.

Jerrod Glenn Hall, 43, of Rock Springs to Laura Elizabeth (Hull) Snyder, 46, of Lovell.

Ryun Quinn Trevino, 25, of Rock Springs to Darby Darien Woffinden, 25, of Green River.

Bruce Matthew King, 19, of Green River to Elyssa Rae Byers, 18, both of Evanston.

Phillip Michael Doug Etier, 30, to Bethany Jade Armstrong, 39, both of Rock Springs.

Kevin Lee Cantrell, 56, to Diane Elizabeth (Ware) Jennings, 52, both of Rock Springs.

Andrew Lou Penamora, 32, to Maggie Dalene, 32, both of Green River.

Christin Lawrence Seymour, 47, to Amanda Rose Vogel, 29, both of Rock Springs.