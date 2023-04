We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from April 3-7, 2023.

Eric Charles Keith, 59, to Cynthia Jaye McCullers, 59, both of Green River.

Damond Bryce Fornengo, 27, to Heather Marie Swensen, 30, both of Rock Springs.

Tyler Ryan Cunningham, 32, to Abby Ryan Meduna, 28, both of Rock Springs.