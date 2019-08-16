Sweetwater County Marriage Report For August 12 to August 16

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County between August 12 and August 16.

Joshua Paul Jennings, 19, to Breanna Nicole Guilfoyle, 20, both of Rock Springs.

Shaun Francis Tobin, 35, to Brianna Farley Forrest, 36, both of Green River.

Dawson Evan Tremelling, 25, to Karlee Jo Mivshek, 26, both of Green River.

Marshall Alan Burt , 43, to Theresa Lynn (Avery) Schlappi, 47, both of Green River.