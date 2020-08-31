Sweetwater County Marriage Report For August 24-28, 2020

Sweetwater County Marriage Report For August 24-28, 2020

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County between August 24-28, 2020.

Emilio Ray (Martinez) Chavez, 40, to Brittani Nicholle Graham, 26, both of Rock Springs.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Chad Michael Banks, 52, to Jonathan Donald Harwood, 50, both of Rock Springs.

Ricardo Silva Rosas, 24, to Sonia Gabriela Mendez Nunez, 25, both of Rock Springs.

Joseph Alan Tomich, 36, to Ralynne Marie Riddle, 28, both of Green River.

Michael Scott Hamblin, 38, to Eutona Kolene Wilde, 40, both of McKinnon.

John Camden Moore, 33, to Brittany Elizabeth Moore, 36, both of Rock Springs.

Related Articles

Sweetwater County Marriage Report For August 10 – August 21, 2020

Sweetwater County Marriage Report For August 10 – August 21, 2020

Sweetwater County Marriage Report For August 3 – August 7, 2020

Sweetwater County Marriage Report For August 3 – August 7, 2020

Wedding Announcement: Bridger Johnston and Marlene Bauman

Wedding Announcement: Bridger Johnston and Marlene Bauman

Wedding Announcement: Oscar Moreno and Millie Chavarria

Wedding Announcement: Oscar Moreno and Millie Chavarria