Sweetwater County Marriage Report For August 24-28, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County between August 24-28, 2020.

Emilio Ray (Martinez) Chavez, 40, to Brittani Nicholle Graham, 26, both of Rock Springs.

Chad Michael Banks, 52, to Jonathan Donald Harwood, 50, both of Rock Springs.

Ricardo Silva Rosas, 24, to Sonia Gabriela Mendez Nunez, 25, both of Rock Springs.

Joseph Alan Tomich, 36, to Ralynne Marie Riddle, 28, both of Green River.

Michael Scott Hamblin, 38, to Eutona Kolene Wilde, 40, both of McKinnon.

John Camden Moore, 33, to Brittany Elizabeth Moore, 36, both of Rock Springs.