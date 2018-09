Sweetwater County Marriage Report For August 27 to September 7

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between August 27 and September 7.

Chace Wayne Young, 32 to Regina I. Khisamova, 38 both of Green River.

Timothy Roy Sheehan, 34 to Amanda Renee Montoya, 28 both of Rock Springs.

Alec Scott Zumbrennen, 19 to Monica Dawn Winter, 20 both of Green River.

Shelby Ray Bartlett, 47 to Wendy Lynn (Thompson) Isaac, 44 both of Green River.

Steven Ronald Wood, 40 to Lynann Renee Bennett, 36 both of Green River

Cody Marquardt Schoonover, 31 to Rebecca Jean Lyon, 29 both of Green River.

Thomas Gregg Hunt, 29 to Jaclyn Sue Robertson, 30 both of Rock Springs.

Ivin Lee Jones, 41 to Ami Rae (Hourigan) Barragan, 37 both of Rock Springs.

Robert Richard Orr Jr., 45 of Riverton to Sherry Lynn (Bateman) Fisher, 41 of Rock Springs.