Sweetwater County Marriage Report For August 3 – August 7, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County between August 3-7, 2020.

Ezekiel Ian Duckworth, 36, to Danelle Irene (Tong) Smith, 36, both of Rock Springs.

Curtis Max Mitchell, 29, to Karly Horton, 25, both of Rock Springs.

Zachary Dalton Fryer, 23, to Baylee Lychelle Barney, 24, both of Green River.

Joseph Michael Dery, 34, to Ashley Nicole Martin, 35, both of Rock Springs.

Christopher Allen Pate, 30, to Raina Faith Cleveland, 26, both of Rock Springs.

Jesse Ray Boyles, 31, of Mountain View to Kelly Nicolle (Glidden) Watson, 28, of Rock Springs.

