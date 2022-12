We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from December 19-December 26, 2022.

Richard Thomas Gardea, 41, to Felicia Korynn Crawford, 26, both of Green River.

Keaton Lloyd Hurdsmen, 22 to Madison Paige Bindl, 21, both of Rock Springs.