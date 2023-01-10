Sweetwater County Marriage Report for December 26, 2022 – January 6, 2023

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from December 26, 2022-January 6, 2023.

Daniel Robert Harvey Ames, 18, to Cassidy Jade Kellum, 17, both of Green River.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Kolton Lane Smuin, 25, of Kemmerer, to Hailey Lynn Hanson, 21, of Green River.

Dylan James Souther, 26, to Victoria Rose Herrera, 36, both of Rock Springs.

Braunson Mikel Kalan, 29, to McKayla Shae Lange, 27, both of Green River.

Douglas Ronald Watts, 53, to Laura Anderton Leonard, 50, both of Washam.

Francis Alexander Gallegos, 50, to Katrina Lynne (Rosser) Kolata, 52, both of Rock Springs.

Justin Brandon Gibson, 33, to Michelle Irene Lewis, 26, both of Rock Springs.

Jeydon Louis Boyd, 21, to Kimzi Rose Sawyer, 21, both of Rock Springs.