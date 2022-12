We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from December 5-December 9, 2022.

Julio Cesar Hernandez Moreno, 19, to Ariana Guadalupe Castro Flores, 20, both of Rock Springs.

Mathew Joseph Taylor, 39 to Rebecca Lynn (McCloskey) Stallman, 36, both of Rock Springs.