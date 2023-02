We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from February 13, 2023-February 17, 2023.

Cecilia Christina Montoya, 22, to Krystae Jade Oeder, 19, both of Rock Springs.

Aaron Lee Hilyard, 45, to Lindsey Marie Marler, 38, both of Rock Springs.

Michael Lee Anderson, 56, to Jessica (Garza) Flores, 44, both of Green River.