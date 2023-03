We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from February 21-24, 2023.

Jacob Daniel Smith, 20, to Kiejara Jschonrae Call, 18, both of Rock Springs.

Jose Ampelio Jara Deras, 25, to Blanca M. Rodriguez Guzman, 23, both of Rock Springs.

Kolter Wayne Murphy, 27, to Alison Marie Johnson, 32, both of Green River.