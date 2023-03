We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from February 27 – March 3, 2023.

Justis Warren Fisher, 24, to Bridget Cory Lee, 29, both of Green River.

Bradley R. Smith, 23, to Katie Marie Hanson, 24, both of Green River.

Otto Lawrence Hollopeter, 73, to Barbara Jo (Wilson) Floyd, 66, both of Green River.