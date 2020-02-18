Sweetwater County Marriage Report For February 3 to February 14

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County between February 3 to February 14.

Daniel Ray Sheets, 37, to Daphne June Bybee, 37, both of Rock Springs.

Jacob Paul Hildebrant, 30, to Krista Mariel (Raty) Landwher, 32, both of Green River.

Jose Ruben Campos Davila, 25, to Crystal Medina Villarreal, 24, both of Rock Springs.

Klinton Bartholomew Gilpin, 30, to Stephanie Nicole Underwood, 29, both of Rock Springs.

Gerardo Armando Martinez De La Cruz, 41, to Ana Cristina Pena Alvarez, 36, both of Rock Springs.

Jose Javier Corpus Quezada, 20, to Jennifer Alondra Terrazas Melendez, 18, both of Rock Springs.

Ryan Tylor Jenkins, 27, to Brittany Lynn Vavra, 23, both of Rock Springs.

Brandon James Flannigan, 27, Nicole Lea Lind, 27, of Forbes.

Brian Eugene Williams, 46, to Alysha Ann (Eccker) Burge, 42, both of Rock Springs.

Macon Michael Openshaw, 27, to Krysta Lennett Cassidy, 28, both of Green River.

Brandon K. Hunter, 40, to Jesica Lee Jensen, 32, both of Green River.