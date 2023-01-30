Sweetwater County Marriage Report for January 16 – January 27, 2023

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from January 16, 2023-January 27, 2023.

Nix Trinh, 60, to Tieng Thi Kim Tran, 37, both of Rock Springs.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Mason Delaney Sessums, 32, to Alexis Janyne Vase, 39, both of Rock Springs.

Brandon Shelby Langston, 40, to Nicole (Carlson) Jewkes, 33, both of Green River.

Randy Iran Villegas Alvarado, 27, to Melaina Anne Kidd, 18, both of Rock Springs.

Joshua Troy Schick, 28, of Missoula, MT, to Virginia Ruth Liebert, 28, of Rock Springs.