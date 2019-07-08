Sweetwater County Marriage Report For July 1 to July 5

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between July 1 and July5.

Jonathan Tobias Lawrence, 44, to Jennifer Annette Ferguson, 34, both of Green River.

Eric Lee Webb, 36, to Tiffany Faye Uranker, 35, both of Rock Springs.

Shad Russell Fanning, 41, of Joplin, MO to Sonia Shenelle (Blacketer) Eudy, 41, of Willis Point, TX.

Deavon Lee Thomas, 22, to Ashley Marie Setzer, 21, both of Green River.

Andrew Forrest Eaton, 43, to Krista Lynn Tangen, 36, both of Rock Springs.

Michael Anthony Sing, 24, to Nelly H. Sanchez, 24, both of Rock Springs.