Sweetwater County Marriage Report For July 22 to July 26

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County between July 22 and July 26.

Craig Lynn Burkey, 50, to Annette Louella (Hawks) Bingham, 49, both of Rock Springs.

Michael Aron Hoving, 42, to Larken Amanda Rose (Koehler) Mason, 44, both of Virginia.

Dominic James Perry, 40, to Reena Marie Friel , 39, both of Rock Springs.

Richard K Walker, 70, to Alona Paradero Calendas, 44, both of Rock Springs.

Francisco Alatorre, 25, to Andie Renae Meyer, 21, both of Green River.

Matthew Joseph Palmen, 28, to Jessica Shuree Mulinix, 28, both of Green River.

Brian Patrick Wilson, 36, to Hailey Leigh Geer, 34, both of Green River.

Wyatt Wales Christensen, 24, of Alta, WY to Haley Marlyce Rawlings, 23, of Green River.

Charles Laird Kincaid, 30, of Ogden, UT to Ashton Dawn Crain, 27, of Rock Springs.