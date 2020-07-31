Sweetwater County Marriage Report For July 27 to July 31

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County between July 27 to July 31, 2020.

Michael Stirling Miller, 27, to Katelynn Anne Prather, 24, both of Rock Springs.

Mike Jordy Mendoza Rivera, 22, to Brianna Dawn Robertson, 21, both of Rock Springs.

Kenneth Ryan Jackelen, 32, to Nicole Lynn (Gresham) Lowe, 41, both of Green River.

Derek Evan Overy, 21, to Natalya Rose Robberson, 21, both of Rock Springs.

Cody Lee Mullen, 27, to Regina Marie Meyer, 23, of Rock Springs.

Dallin Trent Alden, 23, to Katie Lee Andreasen, 32, both of Rock Springs.

Mark David Pedri, 32, of Rock Springs, to Carrie Lynn McCarthy, 29, of Los Angeles, CA.

Shawn IRL Craig, 46, to Sara Diann (Urbigkit) Allison, 43, both of Green River.