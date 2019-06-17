Sweetwater County Marriage Report For June 10 to June 14

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between June 10 and June 14.

Nathaniel Lloyd Green, 23, to Naidy Carolina Rodriguez, 23, both of Green River.

Kenneth William Cudney, 23, to Brenna Nacole Laws, 19, both of Green River.

Jeremy Gilbert Allen, 34, to Kristin Lee Stinchcomb, 23, both of Rock Springs.

Daniel L. Camphouse, 41, to Melynda Kay (Banner) Beckstead, 38, both of Rock Springs.

Troy Lance Macy, 40, to Jennifer Kaye Skorcz, 41, both of Rock Springs.

Brady Mullin Poenisch, 30, to Jaris Catherine Baker, 26, both of Sutherland.

Joshua Ramon Andicoechea, 31, to Cristina Cisneros Rodriguez, 27, both of Rock Springs.