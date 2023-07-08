Sweetwater County Marriage Report for June 12-23, 2023

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from June 12-23, 2023.

Christopher Harold Mink, 51, to Angela Jannette Monte, 41, both of Rock Springs.

Manuel Diaz Paramo, 53, to Maria Celia Cuellar Razo, 53, both of Rock Springs.

Cody Vance Saloga, 33, of Evanston, to Jennifer Dawn Chick, 31, of Rock Springs.

Matthew James Walter, 23, to Keeri Ann Klein, 24, both of Rock Springs.

Ben Edward Gossett, 46, to Lisa Ann (Sitton) James, 46, both of Rock Springs.

Joseph Patrick Tallon Jr., 48, to Christy Leigh Austin, 46, both of Rock Springs.

Shawn Michael Horne, 32, to Cheyenne Autumn Nelson, 28, both of Rock Springs.

Scott Ernest Bustos, 38, to Kaysha Dawn (Tiller) Bustos, 34, both of Rock Springs.

Kelby Arron McPherson, 49, to Michelle Marie (Parks) Wood, 52, both of Green River.

Klaine Scott Halladay, 19, to Jasmine Elena McCann, 18, both of Reliance.

William Timothy Watts, 67, to Ramona Jean (Guilfoile) Heath, 64, both of Mission, TX.

Ronald Lawrence Cheese, 63, to Jodi Carlson Corley, 49, both of Rock Springs.

Chad Edward Martin, 28, to Camyo Jayde Jolea Cowger, 24, both of Green River.

Edward Anthony Kopfman, 36, to Kara Michelle Andrysiak, 28, both of Green River.

Cesar Abel Contreras Torres, 39, of Rock Springs, to Heidi Calleros, 33, of Lovington NM.

Kenneth Herman Johnson, 35, to Robyn Alise Weller, 31, both of Rock Springs.