Sweetwater County Marriage Report For June 17 to June 21

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between June 17 and June 21.

Francisco Soriano Antonio, 29, of Salt Lake City, UT to Mayra Elizabeth Arzaga Sanchez, 30, of Rock Springs.

Jonathon Lee Allen , 29, to Megan Elyse Harrell, 31, both of Rock Springs.

Dustin Joe Flammang, 22, to Morgan Ann Lewis, 22, both of Green River.

Matthew Alexander Thomas, 21, to Cheyanne Rose Robertson, 19, both of Rock Springs.

Ruslan Kolb, 28, to Ellen Jayne Fredrickson, 26, both of Rock Springs.

Jace Daniel Picou, 37, to Stephanie Michelle (King) Bruce, 37, both of Green River.

Donald James Hadley, 33, to Kiera Desiree Lane, 26, both of Granbury.

Jesus Javier Porras Valles, 33, to Zoriada Campos Alatorre, 31, both of Rock Springs.

Gary Donald Hodges, 53, to Denna Marie Carlisle, 43, both of Green River.