Sweetwater County Marriage Report for June 23 – June 30, 2023

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from June 23 – June 30, 2023.

Ronald Lawrence Cheese, 63, to Jodi Carlson Corley, 49, both of Rock Springs.

Chad Edward Martin, 28, of Rock Springs, to Camyo Jayde Jolea Cowger, 24, both of Green River.

Edward Anthony Kopfman, 36, to Kara Michelle Andrysiak, 28, both of Green River.

Cesar Abel Contreras Torres, 39, to Heidi Calleros, 33, both of Rock Springs.

Brandon Allan Jones, 39, to Darryl Michelle (Nash) Slaton, 31, of Rock Springs and Lovington respectively.

Kenneth Herman Johnson, 35, to Robyn Alise Weller, 31, both of Rock Springs