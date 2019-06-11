Sweetwater County Marriage Report For June 3 to June 7

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between June 3 and June 7.

Shane Michael Watson, 44, to Anna Rose Hammerly, 40, both of Rock Springs.

Jacob Brandon Lee, 33, to Kendyl Joyce Chandler, 32, both of Rock Springs.

Scott Loomis Ranieri, 44, to Deli Noelle Bennett, 46, both of Rock Springs.

Christopher Allan May, 32, to Tessa Claire (Latta) Rice, 30, both of Rock Springs.

Charles Anthony Barnum, 26, to Ashley Nicole Smalstig, 24, both of Rock Springs.

Ryan Kenneth Kester, 33, to Brittiny Monique Brossard Geisinger, 31, both of Farson.

Gregory Stephen McCurtain, 38, to Heidi Barbara Swiatek, 34, both of Rock Springs.