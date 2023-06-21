Sweetwater County Marriage Report for June 5-9, 2023

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from June 5-9, 2023.

Jared Leonard Mitchell, 25, to Cheyanne Rose (Robertson) Basham, 23, both of Rock Springs.

Dustin Aurthor Ryan Shedden, 32, of Van Etten, NY, to Kelly Nicole (Crumrine) Butler, 30, of Green River.

Kegan Urian Brangham, 27, to Sierra Taylor Brunkhardt, 25, both of Rock Springs.

Tyler David Young, 25, to Kimberlee Snow, 27, both of Green River.

Nico Tomas Bernal, 27, to Lillian Grace Vavra, 21, both of Rock Springs.

