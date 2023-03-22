Sweetwater County Marriage Report for March 13-17, 2023

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from March 13-17, 2023.

Trevor Dane Beach, 45, to Jennifer Lee (Coleman) Clark, 48, both of Vernal, UT.

Antonio Rivera Acosta, 47, to Brenda Erisema Olivas Carrilo, 36, both of Rock Springs.

Jeffrey Wayne Morgan, 52, to Cassandra Danika Hendricks, 35, both of Green River.

Calvin John Page III, 41, to Ashley Ann Urbina, 28, of Green River.

Jeff Gardea, 50, to Samantha Lynn (Basham) Heffley, 44, both of Green River.

Micah Ray Reese, 48, April Star Busenbark, 38, both of Rock Springs.