Sweetwater County Marriage Report for March 27-31, 2023

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from March 27-31, 2023.

Ingran James Johnson Jr., 26, to Olivia Rainey, 21, both of Rock Springs.

Reginaldo Quezada Moreno, 56, to Rosa Maria Carrasco Chavira, 54, both of Rock Springs.

Heath Bradley Lewis, 30, to Kortney Marie Martinez, 29, both of Rock Springs.

John Joseph Macejak, 37, Chelsea Ann Fisher, 30, both of Rock Springs.

Rick Brayden Matlock, 24, to Megan Abbi Velez, 25, both of Rock Springs.

Jose Angel Cruz-Valera, 37, to Alma Lorena Segura Mendoza, 37, both of Rock Springs.