Sweetwater County Marriage Report for March 6-10, 2023

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from March 3-10, 2023.

Shawn Anthony Laselle, 31, to Barbara Michelle Eli Croteau, 30, both of Rock Springs.

Gavin Michael Mortensen, 32, to Jennifer Lynn Harmon (Calvert), 44, both of Rock Springs.

Ritchie Trent Zimmerman, 36, to Erin Dawn Tucker, 31, both of Green River.

Larry Alan Durrant, 57, of Riverton to Renee Alleen Richards (Tippetts), 56, of Rock Springs.

Kevin Walter Martin, 55, to Kimberly Kiesz Yamamoto (Kiesz), 50, both of Rock Springs.

Ian Michael Stocks, 20, Bailey Hewitt, 18, both of Rock Springs.

Anthony Joel Lucero, 36, to Kelsey Lynn Mertes, 30, both of Green River.

James Conner Lent, 27 to Patricia Francis Clemons, both of Rock Springs.