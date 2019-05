Sweetwater County Marriage Report For May 13 to May 17

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between May 13 and May 17.

Clayton Mark Harmon, 24, of Green River to Paige Lynn Jordan, 25, of Evanston.

Landon Beau Larimore, 23, to Kyeanne Gene Skinner, 21, both of Rock Springs.

Joshuwa Allen Moffitt, 31, to Jamie Kay (Clark) Poulsen, 31, both of Green River.

Thomas Robinson Eardley, 42, to Shaina Ann Farwell, 31, both of Rock Springs.

Stewart Todd Toolson, 35, to Kesli Lee (Moore) Sax, 37, both of Green River.

Terrance Wayne Larson, 38, to Misty Hazel Wood, 25, both of Rock Springs.

Travis Gregory Thornock, 19, to Sage Kynn Puckett, 20, both of Green River.

Tyler James Kelly, 27, to Robin Marie (Brady) Hagemen, 28, both of Green River.