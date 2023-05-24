Sweetwater County Marriage Report for May 15-19, 2023

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from May 15-19, 2023.

Blake Thomas Waite, 24, to Shyana Nowell Hunt, 24, both of Green River.

Alexander Scott Barker, 26, of Rock Springs, to Chaparal Joan Clarke, 26, of Lyman.

Christian Bobby James Clark, 24, to Alexis Pearl Manibusan McVay, 23, both of Rock Springs.

Joseph Owen Gibbs, 35, to Courtney Rae McDonald, 30, both of Rock Springs.

Hector Arnoldo Quinonez Baca, 31, to Cherie Dawn Searle, 35, both of Rock Springs.