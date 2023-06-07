Sweetwater County Marriage Report for May 22-26, 2023

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from May 22-26, 2023.

Justin Clark Harrison, 32, to Aubree Dawn Morgan, 25, both of Rock Springs.

Jason Ray Goodart, 36, to Jaicee Danielle Thomas, 29, both of Rock Springs.

Joseph Roger Sims, 22, to Rochelle Lynn Taylor, 22, both of Green River.

Barry Authur Nofsinger, 50, to Sarah Deanne (Godfrey) Rodda, 43, both of Rock Springs.

Ian Russell Blount, 37, to Frances Marie (Parrill) Kail, 51, both of Rock Springs.

David Galvan Alvarez, 36, to Sara Castillo Rocha, 30, both of Rock Springs

Benjamin James Galster, 25, of New Ipswich, NH, to Ceylan Rose Gunduz, 23, of Rock Springs.

Nathan Paul Wonnacott, 30, to Mikayla Therese Larrow, 29, both of Rock Springs.