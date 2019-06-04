Sweetwater County Marriage Report For May 28 to May 31

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between May 28 and May 31.

Jeremy Carlson Sykes, 32, to Christine Louise Tune, 27, of Tonopah, NV.

Dakota James Simpson, 23, to Breanna Mae Marie Emden, 21, both of Rock Springs.

Brent Phillip Dobyns, 41, to Brandy Lynn Beck, 29, both of Green River.

Talon Reece DeGraw, 30, to Amanda Jean Rush, 28, both of Rock Springs.

Timmothy Orion Allred, 31, to Chersten (King) Crumm, 35, both of Rock Springs.

Skyler Bryan Searle, 25, to Corrina Rose Fernandez, 22, both of Rock Springs.

Noel William Huber, 53, to Sarah Jane Austen Cummings, 51, both of Green River.

Jose Luis Gonzalez Sandoval, 35, to Samantha Lynn Clark, 33, both of Rock Springs.

Joseph Odilon Gibson, 21, to Gabrielle Marie Pacheco, 21, both of Rock Springs.