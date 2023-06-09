Sweetwater County Marriage Report for May 29 – June 2, 2023

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from May 29- June 2, 2023.

Michael Gordon Beer, 40, to Jacqueline Rae Diede, 41, both of Rock Springs.

Andrew James Young, 32, of Rock Springs, to Kaela Mae Davis, 18, of Wamsutter.

Patrick Sean McCann, 47, to Hope Kristin (Brooks) Jensen, 47, both of Rock Springs.

William Robert Bluemel, 39, to Ashley Marie Hinkle, 35, both of Rock Springs.

Brandon Allan Jones, 39, to Darryl Michelle (Nash) Slaton, 31, both of Rock Springs.

Manuel Ysauro Gutierrez Renteria, 22, to Karrington Flores Torrey, 22, both of Rock Springs

Joshua Adam Corazza, 38, to Alicia Lynn Gold, 27, both of Rock Springs.

Jace Earl Stevenson, 41, to Lindsy Lynn Cristando, 32, both of Green River.

Chase Carson Grove, 25, to Jayleigh Claire Harmon, 21, both of Rock Springs.

Danny Paul Macy, 49, to Melissa Nichole Gil, 41, both of Rock Springs.

Tyler James Lacquement, 21, to Sara-Lynn Rose Mason, 21, both of Rock Springs.

Jason George Roghair, 45, to Allison Ann Petersen, 32, both of Eden.