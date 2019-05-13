Sweetwater County Marriage Report For May 3 to May 10

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between May 3 and May 10.

Charles Micheal Pena, 27, to Ariel Elaine Portillo, 25, both of Rock Springs.

Kody James Christiansen, 29, to Caroline Marie French, 28, both of Rock Springs.

William Scott Anderson, 27, to Emily Jordon Pobanz, 24, both of McKinnon.

James Edward Garman, 36, to Mirry Annah Rose McPherson, 20, both of Wamsutter.

Christopher Michael Brehm, 30, to Jennifer Rae Current, 28, both of Rock Springs.

Christopher John McCurdy, 35, to Bryttnee Kay Olivas, 30, both of Rock Springs.

Laine Allen Gunyan, 24, to Paula Nicole Gaviotis, 22, both of Rock Springs.

Edward Joseph Case, 22, to Judith Lashay (Fellars) Miller, 28, both of Rock Springs.

Cody James Fox, 30, to Amy Elizabeth Hughes, 28, both of Green River.