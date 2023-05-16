Sweetwater County Marriage Report for May 8-12, 2023

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from May 8-12, 2023.

Joshua Douglas Hemker, 36, of Green River to Kayla Dayle Carmine, 30, of Rock Springs.

Jacob Edward Squire, 37, to Margett Jo (Bass) Marshall, 50, both of Birch Tree, Missouri.

Drew Ryan Wilson, 24, to Calie Leeann Cox, 23, both of Rock Springs.

Hunter James Keierleber, 23, to Bralynn Shae Heuck, 21, both of Rock Springs.

Kyle Jasper Russell, 38, to Emily Khasmira Ruckdeschel, 29, both of Sandpoint, Idaho.

Victoria (Perez) Perez, 28, to Madison Raquel (Mellor) Mellor, 28, both of Rock Springs.

Jamie Andrew Cleveland, 41, to Mary Gayle (Davis) Carr, 42, both of Rock Springs.

Isaiah Keith Thompson, 37, to Brooke Elizabeth (Wettstein) Wilcock, 31, both of Rock Springs.